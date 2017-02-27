A San Fernando Valley neighborhood is on edge Monday after a series of sophisticated home burglaries.In surveillance video, a hooded figure is seen pressing something against a sliding glass door. In an instant, the glass splinters, making it easier for the crew to break in.Hovig Nargizian and his family were out of town when the bandits struck. First, the thieves made sure no one was home. One of their faces was caught on tape in the process.At one point, one of the suspects looks directly at the camera around the back of the home before they go in and swipe more than $100,000 in valuables. They also stole Nargizian's son's PlayStation.In just over three minutes, the trio bolt from the home with a safe and pillowcases stuffed with loot, even dropping some of it along the way.The incident happened in January, but more and more homeowners in the area said it is becoming a trend - and they want the thieves caught. Police call them the "knock knock crew."Nargizian said he got a doorbell video from an acquaintance in the area who was burglarized minutes later. The homeowners didn't have any other cameras around the house."Somebody that hits us today will go to another (place) tomorrow and do the same thing," Officer Tim Torsney said.Police said there has been a dramatic spike in burglaries in the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire division, which includes Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and Granada Hills.Police believe there are multiple crews with similar motives. Most are from out of town, which can make it harder for them to be caught. But Nargizian just wants justice."I want them to be punished. To put what they put my kids through. I want them to be in there for a long time," Nargizian said.He is also offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the capture of the thieves.