NEWS

San Gabriel High School on lockdown due to escapee search

Law enforcement officials gather amid a search for an escapee in San Gabriel on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
San Gabriel High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday as police searched for "an armed and dangerous escapee," authorities said.

San Gabriel police said they established a perimeter and command post as they conducted the search.

The details surrounding the escapee and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Police said San Gabriel High School was locked down as a precaution.

The school was not directly related to the search, and people were advised to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the city of San Gabriel.
Related Topics:
newssearchschool lockdownschool safetypolicehigh schoolSan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Russians trying to 'cover up' what happened in Syria, US officials say
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee
Kremlin digs in on Assad as Rex Tillerson arrives in Moscow
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, all EB lanes closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Attack survivor finally goes to prom 9 years later
Show More
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
Man killed trying to put out fire on 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon
Stolen car crashes into patio in Fountain Valley after police chase
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos