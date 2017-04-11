San Gabriel High School on lockdown due to escapee search

Police activity near San Gabriel High and surrounding area. School on lockdown but not directly related.

Avoid the area, updates to follow. — City of San Gabriel (@SanGabrielCity) April 11, 2017

San Gabriel High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday as police searched for "an armed and dangerous escapee," authorities said.San Gabriel police said they established a perimeter and command post as they conducted the search.The details surrounding the escapee and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.Police said San Gabriel High School was locked down as a precaution.The school was not directly related to the search, and people were advised to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the city of San Gabriel.