San Marino schools on lockdown amid search for possibly armed teen

The San Marino public schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday as officials were searching for a missing 15-year-old student who may be armed, police said.Aldric Partovi, 15, was reported missing by his parents after he was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at his residence in the 600 block of Madre Street in Pasadena.Police said they believe he ran away, but also said he may have two firearms missing from his father's residence.San Marino Unified School District officials decided to place schools on lockdown as a precaution."Out of abundance of caution, we are locking all schools down due to a student issue off campus," San Marino USD Superintendent Alex Cherniss said. "Officers are on campuses, also as a precautionary measure. We hope to have this lockdown removed as soon as possible."Partovi was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black slippers. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police asked anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call San Marino police at (626)300-0720 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (626)292-3318.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.