San Onofre beach closed for days after shark attack

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) --San Onofre beach on Camp Pendleton is expected to remain closed until Wednesday following a shark attack over the weekend, base officials said on Monday.
Leeanne Ericson was wading in the water Saturday night when a shark, likely a great white, bit her on the upper thigh.
All of the back of her leg was kind of missing," Thomas Williams, one of several witnesses who pulled the woman ashore, told the Orange County Register. "If she didn't receive immediate care, it was life-threatening."
She was subsequently airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, according to a statement from Camp Pendleton.
The single mother of three has to undergo several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay her expenses.
The fundraising page, which has a goal of $200,000, had garnered more than $19,000 by midday Monday.
Authorities closed the beach in the vicinity of an area called "Church" and warned residents and visitors to stay out of the water.
Saturday's attack was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades, the newspaper reported. The last fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in 2008.
The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.