Sanitation truck barrels into Canoga Park business

One person was transported to an area hospital after a sanitation truck crashed into a business in Canoga Park on Tuesday.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The truck slammed into the front of Donuts Depot in the 20400 block of Sherman Way at around 7:40 a.m. and clipped an LADWP truck as well, fire officials said.

The driver of the truck, described by officials as a 58-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in stable and fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Normally, the shop is bustling with customers around 7:40 a.m., store owner Kathy Lay told Eyewitness News. Thankfully, Tuesday morning was quiet.

Lay said she and a couple workers were in the back of the store when the vehicle came crashing through the front of the shop.

She said she initially thought it was an earthquake. There was only one customer at the restaurant at the time of the crash. Lay said that customer had just finished his food and walked toward the door when the truck came barreling into the store, missing the customer.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team was on scene to shore up the building's facade. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety yellow-tagged the business for conditional use.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
