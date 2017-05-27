SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Santa Ana police arrested a man suspected of throwing a fit at a gas station and being involved in a road rage incident.
The 57-year-old man had been living in his car with a last known address in Tustin, authorities said. He was taken into custody Friday in the 2700 block of Fairview Avenue.
Authorities said two men recognized the man from surveillance videos and photos released in the media and called police.
On March 28, the suspect was caught on video throwing a fit at a Chevron in the 2100 block of E. McFadden Avenue. The man caused about $1,200 worth of damage, according to the gas station owner.
The situation started when the man was seen loitering around the gas pumps, trying to remove a sticker. A clerk asked him to leave and that's when the man began yelling at her and followed her inside the store, throwing candy bars at her.
He eventually walked out, but came back in trying to attack her. She was able to close the clerk door and lock it as she called 911. That's when the man threw displays on the ground and at her before leaving.
Authorities said the suspect then became involved in a road rage incident, where he cursed and spit at the driver and punched the passenger side window of their car.
During his arrest, the man was asked about the gas station incident and he told authorities he was "having a bad day."