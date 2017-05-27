NEWS

Santa Ana police arrest man who assaulted OC clerk, got involved in road rage incident

A man who went on a rampage at a Santa Ana gas station was photographed in a road-rage incident a short time later, police say. (Santa Ana Police Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police arrested a man suspected of throwing a fit at a gas station and being involved in a road rage incident.

The 57-year-old man had been living in his car with a last known address in Tustin, authorities said. He was taken into custody Friday in the 2700 block of Fairview Avenue.

Authorities said two men recognized the man from surveillance videos and photos released in the media and called police.

On March 28, the suspect was caught on video throwing a fit at a Chevron in the 2100 block of E. McFadden Avenue. The man caused about $1,200 worth of damage, according to the gas station owner.

The situation started when the man was seen loitering around the gas pumps, trying to remove a sticker. A clerk asked him to leave and that's when the man began yelling at her and followed her inside the store, throwing candy bars at her.

He eventually walked out, but came back in trying to attack her. She was able to close the clerk door and lock it as she called 911. That's when the man threw displays on the ground and at her before leaving.

Authorities said the suspect then became involved in a road rage incident, where he cursed and spit at the driver and punched the passenger side window of their car.

During his arrest, the man was asked about the gas station incident and he told authorities he was "having a bad day."
Related Topics:
newssurveillance videocaught on cameraroad rageviolencecustomerassaultSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Angry man rampages in OC store, assaults clerk
NEWS
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boating accident
Mom of Uber CEO dies in Fresno County boat accident
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info
More News
Top Stories
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
Mom of Uber CEO dies in Fresno County boat accident
Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rock musician, dies at 69
Teen suspect dies after being shot by customs agent
UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info
LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years
Show More
Thousands of scouts honor the fallen at LA National Cemetery
VIDEO: Carcass of 79-foot blue whale washes ashore in Bay Area
Man takes on 2nd kindness project with KIN LOV GRA
San Bernardino mom detained by ICE suing federal agency
Kushner discussed setting up secret line between Trump admin, Kremlin, report says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos