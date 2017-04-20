NEWS

Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position

Sana Ana Police Chief Carlos Rojas is resigning as of June 9 to take a position with another agency. (Santa Ana PD)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Carlos Rojas, the police chief of Santa Ana for the last three years, has resigned to join another agency, he said Thursday.

Rojas started with the department as a patrol officer in 1990 and rose through the ranks, becoming chief in May 2014.

"For over 27 years, I have had the privilege and honor to serve the business owners, residents and all community members of this wonderful city," Rojas wrote in a memo announcing his resignation.

He said his last day would be June 9.

His resignation comes amid criticism from some elected officials over a recent rise in gang shootings and questions about the department's leadership.

The Santa Ana Police Officers Association had announced plans for a "no confidence vote" against Rojas.

SAPOA president Gerry Serrano thanked Rojas for his service and called for the city to hire a new chief who can work on new strategies to make the city safer.

"Now we need a chief with a problem solving and community oriented policing strategy to address the spike in gang shootings and morale at the Santa Ana Police Department," Serrano said.
Related Topics:
newspolice chiefpoliceSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
US authorities debating charges against Assange
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
Show More
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos