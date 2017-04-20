Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position

Carlos Rojas, the police chief of Santa Ana for the last three years, has resigned to join another agency, he said Thursday.Rojas started with the department as a patrol officer in 1990 and rose through the ranks, becoming chief in May 2014."For over 27 years, I have had the privilege and honor to serve the business owners, residents and all community members of this wonderful city," Rojas wrote in a memo announcing his resignation.He said his last day would be June 9.His resignation comes amid criticism from some elected officials over a recent rise in gang shootings and questions about the department's leadership.The Santa Ana Police Officers Association had announced plans for a "no confidence vote" against Rojas.SAPOA president Gerry Serrano thanked Rojas for his service and called for the city to hire a new chief who can work on new strategies to make the city safer."Now we need a chief with a problem solving and community oriented policing strategy to address the spike in gang shootings and morale at the Santa Ana Police Department," Serrano said.