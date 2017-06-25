NEWS

Santa Clarita brush fire spreads to 800 acres amid 0% containment; Highway 14 closed

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Clarita area that burned more than 800 acres and prompted the shutdown of Highway 14 in both directions.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Clarita area that burned more than 800 acres and prompted the shutdown of Highway 14 in both directions, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:47 p.m. after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The flames spread from the crash site to nearby brush.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or by the fire.


As of 3 p.m., more than 200 personnel were on the scene as the fire grew to at least 800 acres and remained 0 percent contained, a fire department spokesperson said. At least one structure was destroyed.



Video from AIR7 HD showed the fire approaching several homes in the area. One resident was seen gathering water from a pool and using it to douse a nearby hillside.
Evacuations:

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued along Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon, according to L.A. County fire officials.

Emergency evacuation centers for residents were established at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway and Canyon High School at 19300 Nadal Street, both in Santa Clarita.

Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic (small animals only). Livestock may be taken to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave in Woodland Hills.
