The family of Juan Castillo is seeking answers after the 18-year-old Santa Monica High School graduate was shot and killed."He was planning on going to the Marines. He was a good football player. He got some scholarships to go to EL Camino College and West L.A. College, but he didn't make it," said the victim's father. Castillo was found dead at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 16th Street.