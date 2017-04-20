An off-duty Santa Monica police officer boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Taiwan with a gun in her carry-on bag, prompting an investigation by officials in L.A. and Taipei.Officer Noelle Grant, who had been on her way to Thailand for a family vacation, arrived in Taiwan and realized she had inadvertently left the firearm in her bag, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.Grant then contacted airport authorities and made them aware of the situation, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez. After being initially detained, Grant was released and has been allowed to travel within Tapei but cannot leave Taiwan until the matter is resolved."TSA has determined standard procedures were not followed and a police officer did in fact pass through the checkpoint with a firearm," the agency said in a statement. "TSA expects every employee to follow procedures and holds its workforce appropriately accountable."