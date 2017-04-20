NEWS

Santa Monica police officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan in carry-on bag

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Santa Monica police officer boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Taiwan with a gun in her carry-on bag, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, April 20, 2017. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An off-duty Santa Monica police officer boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Taiwan with a gun in her carry-on bag, prompting an investigation by officials in L.A. and Taipei.

Officer Noelle Grant, who had been on her way to Thailand for a family vacation, arrived in Taiwan and realized she had inadvertently left the firearm in her bag, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

Grant then contacted airport authorities and made them aware of the situation, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez. After being initially detained, Grant was released and has been allowed to travel within Tapei but cannot leave Taiwan until the matter is resolved.

"TSA has determined standard procedures were not followed and a police officer did in fact pass through the checkpoint with a firearm," the agency said in a statement. "TSA expects every employee to follow procedures and holds its workforce appropriately accountable."
Related Topics:
newsgunsgun lawsair travelu.s. & worldpolice officerTSAairport securityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
Meet the people who prune marijuana and make a fortune at it
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
DREAMer deported as DHS disputes circumstances
More News
Top Stories
Deported man with DACA status suing for return to U.S.
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
LAPD warns public about 'hot prowl' burglaries in Boyle Heights
Pregnant sea lions getting sick from toxic algae off SoCal coast
California could lose thousands of jobs due to water cuts, study finds
Show More
Syrian refugee family settles in the Inland Empire
Rents hit all-time high in SoCal, report says
Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News, network confirms
Lawsuits filed against spots in LA in effort to curb gang violence
More News
Top Video
LAPD warns public about 'hot prowl' burglaries in Boyle Heights
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
California could lose thousands of jobs due to water cuts, study finds
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
More Video