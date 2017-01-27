School bus, multiple cars crash in South LA; no students hurt

A school bus and multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 66th Street.According to police, a white pickup truck reportedly ran a stop sign, causing another car to swerve to avoid a crash. However, in doing so, that car collided into the school bus, which ended up hitting two parked cars.One of the parked cars ended up wedged underneath the bus, which was headed to Mark Twain Middle School. Los Angeles Unified School District officials and police said none of the seven students aboard were injured.District officials said per protocol, the students would be assessed by firefighters, another bus would be sent to pick them up and parents would be notified.Fire officials said a male adult occupant in one of the cars involved in the wreck suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.In addition to the cars, the bus also slammed into a utility pole, officials said.