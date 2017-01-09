Firefighters on Monday morning called off a search-and-rescue operation for a man feared swept away the Dominguez Channel in Gardena after his girlfriend was rescued from the water, officials said.Gardena Police Department officers found the woman in the channel after a search was launched near the 1200 block of Cassidy Street, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 5:30 a.m.She was being assessed by firefighter-paramedics and said she did not know if her boyfriend had made it out of the water, fire officials said. The 30-year-old man is described as 6 feet tall and wearing a yellow shirt.The fire department said waters in the channel are 7-to-8 feet deep and were flowing at a speed of about 35 mph.The active search was canceled by 8:30 a.m., officials said, and the incident was being investigated as a missing-person case.