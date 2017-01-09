  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Search called off for man feared swept away by Dominguez Channel in Gardena

Police and fire department vehicles are seen at the Dominguez Channel in Gardena during a search for a missing man on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Monday morning called off a search-and-rescue operation for a man feared swept away the Dominguez Channel in Gardena after his girlfriend was rescued from the water, officials said.

Gardena Police Department officers found the woman in the channel after a search was launched near the 1200 block of Cassidy Street, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 5:30 a.m.

She was being assessed by firefighter-paramedics and said she did not know if her boyfriend had made it out of the water, fire officials said. The 30-year-old man is described as 6 feet tall and wearing a yellow shirt.

The fire department said waters in the channel are 7-to-8 feet deep and were flowing at a speed of about 35 mph.

The active search was canceled by 8:30 a.m., officials said, and the incident was being investigated as a missing-person case.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
