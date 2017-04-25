Search continues for girl, 1, allegedly abducted by armed father in IE

NEWS

Search continues for 1-year-old girl allegedly abducted by armed father in IE; vehicle located

A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed man who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert. (KABC)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed father who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The toddler, Lexi Segura, was taken by 38-year-old Pomona resident Daniel Segura about 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

An abandoned red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, believed to have been used in the kidnapping, was discovered overnight in Pomona as the search for the child and the suspect continued. Investigators did not disclose further details about where the sedan was found, citing officers' safety.

Due to the vehicle being recovered, authorities rescinded the official Amber Alert but emphasized that the investigation was no less urgent.

Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.

Segura is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect's or victim's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Amber Alert hotline at (866) 346-7632.

Daniel Segura, 38, is shown with his daughter Lexi Segura, 1, in an undated photo.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
