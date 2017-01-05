Search continues for missing helicopter off San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A helicopter attempting to take photographs of a cruise ship reportedly crashed in the ocean off San Pedro, sparking a massive search effort by officials Wednesday evening.
So far no wreckage or victims have been spotted. But Eyewitness News learned that an R-22 Beta helicopter left the Torrance Airport around 4:30 p.m.
The helicopter belongs to JJ Helicopters, a Torrance-based company, and the aircraft is missing.
The Port Police said a pilot and one passenger were on board the missing helicopter.
Officials said passengers on a cruise ship reported seeing a helicopter go down in the port area.
Casey Warren told Eyewitness News his godfather was in the helicopter and was going to photograph the cruise ship.
"A sunset shot, we booked it for an hour," Warren explained. "I was supposed to be on the craft with him and I got booted because the R-44 that we wanted wasn't available so he went up in a 22. It only seats one."
Warren said he went to JJ Helicopters after his godfather didn't return home Wednesday night.
"He never came home. I got worried so I started calling and I figured I'd come down here to see if his car is still here and that's his car," Warren said pointing to a white vehicle in the parking lot.
The U.S. Coast Guard, who came to assist in the search, closed the Los Angeles Harbor entrance as efforts to find something continued.
Cmdr. Romulus Matthews with the Coast Guard said searchers were scouring an area of roughly 3-5 nautical square miles near Cabrillo Beach.
Search crews used night-vision goggles and infrared sensors to aid them as they looked for wreckage, floating personal belongings or oil on the surface, he said.
The search was called off Wednesday evening amid wet weather, which created low visibility. The search resumed Thursday morning.
Officials said they would continue searching as long as their models say there is a chance of survival of anyone who may be in the water. Based on current water conditions, that would mean about 19-20 hours after the crash, Matthews said.