Search continues for missing Hollywood Hills woman, 28, after car is found in Lancaster

Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, of Denver, Colorado, is shown in a DMV photo. She was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, only a few months after moving to Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A car belonging to a 28-year-old missing Hollywood Hills woman has been located in Lancaster, authorities said Tuesday.

Laura Lynne Stacy, who recently moved to Los Angeles from Colorado, has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen at her apartment in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, according to investigators.

Stay was driving a 2005 black Acura TL with Colorado license plates at the time of her disappearance. The sedan was found in the remote desert area of 97th Street East and Avenue E.

The vehicle, covered with frost, was towed from the location early Wednesday morning as the search for Stacy continued.

The woman had contacted her sister and a few other people Sunday afternoon, according to police. About 5 a.m. Monday, the Stacy's phone was discovered in a puddle at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.

Her parents, who flew to the Southland from their home in Denver, said Stacy usually keeps in touch with them, especially since her move several months ago.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pound, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's missing person's unit at (213) 996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
