Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara

The search for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen by his mother more than a week ago in Baldwin Park has moved to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara, according to authorities.Investigators said they learned the father of Aramazd Andressian Jr., 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian, visited the area on Friday.Detectives were using K-9 units and dive teams to search the area near and around the lake for evidence, officials stated.Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen by his mother on April 15, when she turned him over to his father at the Baldwin Park police station.The couple was in the process of a divorce and custody battle, according to authorities. As part of the split custody, Aramazd Andressian Jr. has two Skype sessions a week with his parents. His mother said she saw her son during the scheduled session on Tuesday, but did not see him on Thursday.According to authorities, the child was taken to Disneyland on Thursday, but did not have any information of someone seeing the child after that.When Aramazd Andressian did not report to drop off his son in San Marino on Saturday, the boy's mother reported the incident to police. Authorities then found that a car had been impounded by South Pasadena police that belonged to Aramazd Andressian.Authorities said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aramazd Andressian was found unconscious near his car at Arroyo Park. He was hospitalized for a short time and then released. Authorities then questioned him for several hours before arresting him on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction.South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said Aramazd Andressian appeared to have a "selective memory" when trying to recall what happened to his son.Police and bloodhounds searching the park four times for the child, but based on Aramazd Andressian's information it was unclear if the little boy was ever with him at the park. Authorities did learn that Aramazd Andressian's BMW was spotted in Orange County on Friday.Aramazd Andressian has ties in Armenia, but authorities said they did not have any indications that he's attempted to go out to the country. Investigators said they also informed U.S. customs about the situation in case anyone has tried to take the boy out of the country.Aramazd Andressian is being held on $10 million bail and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.