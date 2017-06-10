SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and authorities from several other agencies renewed a search on Saturday for a South Pasadena boy who's been missing since April.
At 7 a.m., investigators and rescue personnel began to canvas an area near Lake Cachuma, north of Santa Barbara.
K-9 scent dogs joined the search to look for any evidence of 5-year old Aramazd Andressian, who was reported missing on the morning of April 22.
Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported their son missing after the father neglected to drop the boy off at an agreed-upon meeting location.
Hours later, Andressian Sr. was discovered passed out at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park. His gray 2004 BMW sedan was found nearby with its interior and exterior doused with gasoline.
The man could not account for his son's whereabouts.
The elder Andressian was taken into custody and later released due to lack of evidence.
During the months-long investigation, detectives have learned that the child's father spent the day on April 21 visiting Lake Cachuma Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County, and they've examined evidence that leads them to believe that Andressian, Sr. also traveled around the Lake Cachuma area near Solvang and Nojoqui Falls.
The sheriff's department is asking for anyone with information about the mysterious disappearance to call them. There is also a $20,000 reward.