LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Tustin police served a search warrant in Los Feliz for a suspect they believe is connected to a homicide in their city over the weekend.
The search warrant was issued for the suspect in the area of Los Feliz Boulevard and Rodney Drive.
Around 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Tustin police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Mitchell Avenue. Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as 23-year-old Israel Corpus, of Tustin.
Authorities said suspects fled the scene and were described as men in their 20s.
Detectives were investigating if the incident was gang related.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Girgenti at (714) 573-3220.