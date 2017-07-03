NEWS

Several hurt after taxi hits pedestrians near Boston airport

Watch raw video from the scene in the video player above. (WPVI)

By ABC7.com staff
BOSTON (KABC) --
A 56-year-old taxi driver who struck a group of pedestrians near Boston's airport on Monday remained at the scene and was being interviewed by police, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Spokesman David Procopio said several people were hurt, some seriously, after the crash at a taxi-waiting area near Logan International Airport in East Boston.

Sources told ABC News the crash appears to be accidental.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage resting against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle was surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

Procopio say the cause is under investigation.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
