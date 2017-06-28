NEWS

Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys; several NB lanes remain closed

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) --
Several people were injured early Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that initially prompted the complete shutdown of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The violent pileup occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent an unknown number of motorists to Northridge Hospital in unknown conditions.

All lanes remained closed until shortly after 3 a.m. when the southbound side of the interstate was reopened. Just before 4 a.m., the highway patrol reopened one northbound lane.

The cause of the collision was unknown.
