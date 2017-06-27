  • BREAKING NEWS FBI, Chino police discuss arrest of suspected "AK-47 Bandit" bank robber - WATCH LIVE
Sewage spill shuts down beaches in Long Beach

A massive sewage spill has led to a second day of beach closures in Long Beach. The closures affect beach areas in Alamitos Bay and Coronado Lagoon. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A massive sewage spill has led to a second day of beach closures in Long Beach. The closures affect beach areas in Alamitos Bay and Coronado Lagoon.

City officials say about 7,500 gallons of sewage ran into the bay from a basin on its east side.

The Long Beach Health Department has been taking and testing samples of the water since yesterday. Swimmers won't be allowed in until the city can confirm the water is safe.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the spill.
