Sex offender arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in Van Nuys

Enefiok Edem is shown in two undated mugshots. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police detectives arrested a known sex offender on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in Van Nuys, and they believe there may be more victims.

Enefiok Edem was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of sexual assault. Authorities said on Sunday around noon, Edem approached a victim who was standing near a bus bench at Woodman Avenue and Oxnard Street.

The woman had exited the Metro Orange Line and Edem offered the victim a ride. She refused at first, but then eventually accepted, authorities said.

Edem told the victim he could drive her to a friend's house, but that he needed to make a stop. Authorities said he drove to a secluded area and the victim tried to escape. Edem is then said to have attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities said Edem is a registered sex offender with a long criminal record. They believe there are more sexual assault victims and ask for the public's help to find them.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Van Nuys detectives at (818) 374-0040. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
