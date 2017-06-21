NEWS

Sexual predator sought after woman attacked in Manhattan Beach

A search is underway for a sexual predator who attacked a woman in Manhattan Beach. (KABC)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a sexual predator who attacked a woman in Manhattan Beach.

The victim was walking to her car, which was parked in the 800 block of Ardmore Avenue, around midnight on June 17.

As she neared her car, the suspect approached her from behind, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, Manhattan Beach police said.

The victim fought off the suspect, who fled from the scene, running west toward Valley Drive. Police said the victim suffered injuries from the attack.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 30 years old and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black sweat pants, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to call Manhattan Beach police at (310) 802-5171.
