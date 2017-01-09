NEWS

Shark sighting temporarily closes stretch of Huntington Beach

This map shows the stretch of Huntington Beach that was closed following a shark sighting.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-mile stretch of Huntington Beach was closed after a large shark was spotted over the weekend.

The 9-to-10 foot shark appeared Sunday afternoon around the Huntington Beach Pier. The shark did not appear aggressive, but the water was still closed as a precaution.

A surf contest going on at the time was immediately called off.

The water was closed between Beach Boulevard and Goldenwest Street.

Although the 24-hour closure expired Monday afternoon, people were discouraged from going in the water anyway due to the rain.
Related Topics:
newssharksbeachessurfingsafetyHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Supreme Court declines to hear part-Choctaw girl's custody case
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
More News
Top Stories
Search called off for man feared swept away by Dominguez Channel
Supreme Court declines to hear part-Choctaw girl's custody case
Father and daughter get matching hearing aids
LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
Light rain to linger across Southland on Monday
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
Show More
Rain causes muddy runoff in Duarte burn area
Rescue dogs swim in pool of tennis balls in honor of dog who died
Bomb threat prompts cancellation of classes at school in Sherman Oaks
Iconic tunnel tree topples as major storm hits Northern California
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos