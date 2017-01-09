Shark sighting temporarily closes stretch of Huntington Beach

A 2-mile stretch of Huntington Beach was closed after a large shark was spotted over the weekend.The 9-to-10 foot shark appeared Sunday afternoon around the Huntington Beach Pier. The shark did not appear aggressive, but the water was still closed as a precaution.A surf contest going on at the time was immediately called off.The water was closed between Beach Boulevard and Goldenwest Street.Although the 24-hour closure expired Monday afternoon, people were discouraged from going in the water anyway due to the rain.