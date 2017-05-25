NEWS

Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, a fisherman hooked a great white off a popular pier and the day before, 25 sharks were spotted just off the coast. That has some people who frequent beachside businesses on edge. (KABC)

By
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Shark advisory signs are up in San Clemente warning beachgoers to swim at their own risk. On Monday, a fisherman hooked a great white off a popular pier and the day before, 25 sharks were spotted just off the coast.

That has some people who frequent beachside businesses on edge.

"If there's one shark sighted helicopters and drones and people are posting footage on social media," said Jay Reale of local business EBodyBoarding.com. "All of that comes into play to build that hysteria and that hype and I think that is what puts people on edge."

Reale said the shark sightings from Long Beach to San Onofre are affecting his bottom line and many others whose livelihoods rely on the ocean. According to Reale, his sales of body-boarding equipment locally have dipped significantly of late.

Reale also runs a surf camp for kids in the summer, but said parents are more reluctant to send their children due to the recent spate of shark sightings. "They may turn into beach camps this summer instead of surf camps," Reale said.

Huntington beach surf instructors said they haven't noticed much of a lag in business, but some plan to use a new shark-deterrent device that students can strap on their arms anyway.
Related Topics:
newssharksanimalbeachesoceansbusinessSan ClementeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Block on Trump travel ban upheld by 4th Circuit
Jared Kushner examined as part of FBI Russia investigation
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
4-story home charred in Sherman Oaks fire
More News
Top Stories
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
2-year-old boy found in back of stolen car in Buena Park
Show More
NASA images show monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter
4-story home charred in Sherman Oaks fire
42 snakes discovered inside CA storage facility
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
VIDEO: Dump truck careens across lanes, slams into car
More News
Top Video
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
More Video