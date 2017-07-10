NEWS

Shooter barricades self in Anaheim home after opening fire on driver, vehicle

A section of Olive Street in Anaheim was closed after a shooting on Monday, July 10, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed suspect was barricaded inside a home Monday morning after shooting a driver who was performing "donut" maneuvers on a street in Anaheim, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and residents in the 700 block of Olive Street were instructed to shelter in place after the resident fired multiple shots about 2:45 a.m., the Anaheim Police Department said. The driver's vehicle and two homes were also struck.

The driver was OK after the incident, police said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
