Neighbor says she saw car doing doughnuts, then heard gunshots- thought it was a backfire. Driver OK.Alleged shooter barricaded in house. pic.twitter.com/YEhSxVNgtw — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) July 10, 2017

An armed suspect was barricaded inside a home Monday morning after shooting a driver who was performing "donut" maneuvers on a street in Anaheim, police said.A SWAT team responded to the scene and residents in the 700 block of Olive Street were instructed to shelter in place after the resident fired multiple shots about 2:45 a.m., the Anaheim Police Department said. The driver's vehicle and two homes were also struck.The driver was OK after the incident, police said.