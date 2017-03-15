LAPD on the scene of a fatal shooting in Sherman Oaks. Details coming up on #abc7 pic.twitter.com/gIn12rPFpU — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) March 15, 2017

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Sherman Oaks, authorities said. Another man was hospitalized after sustaining major injuries, but it was unclear if the second victim had been shot.Multiple residents reported shots fired at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard at 1:15 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Division said.Officers responded to the scene and found a gunshot victim dead in an alley, according to the spokesperson. He was not immediately identified.Another man, suffering from major head injuries, had walked into the apartment building and collapsed in a hallway, investigators said. The nature of his injury was unknown. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.A firearm was recovered in the alley, police said. No description of the shooter was available.