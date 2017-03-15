LAPD on the scene of a fatal shooting in Sherman Oaks. Details coming up on #abc7 pic.twitter.com/gIn12rPFpU — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) March 15, 2017

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Sherman Oaks, authorities said. Another man was hospitalized after sustaining major injuries, but it was unclear if the second victim had been shot.Multiple residents at 1:15 a.m. reported shots fired at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Division said.Officers responded to the scene and found a gunshot victim dead in an alley, according to the spokesperson. He was not immediately identified.Another man, suffering from major head injuries, had walked into the apartment building and collapsed in a hallway, investigators said. The nature of his injury was unknown. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.A firearm was recovered in the alley, police said. No description of the shooter was available.