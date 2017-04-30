NEWS

Shooting spree victim identified by coroner as Norwalk man, 44

A man died and three others were hurt after authorities said two suspects drove around in a vehicle opening fire in the Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada areas on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (KABC)

By
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has been identified after being shot Saturday in a shooting spree that authorities said was committed by two suspects in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada. Three other victims were injured.

Norwalk resident Jose Ricardo Sahagun, 44, was identified as the deceased person by the Los Angeles County coroner's office on Sunday. An autopsy is pending.

The violent sequence of events originated with a carjacking that was reported about 3 p.m. in Pico Rivera.

About 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place in an alley behind the 14900 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

"Shortly thereafter, officers received a second call in the area of Colima Road and Lambert Road in regards to another shooting that had just occurred," the agency said in a statement. In that incident, a vehicle was struck by gunfire and its occupants were treated at the scene.

AIR7 HD shows the scenes of a random shooting spree in the La Mirada area, including two separate scenes that may be connected to the deadly rampage.


According to investigators, a man was wounded about 4 p.m. in a parking lot at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Imperial Highway in La Mirada.

Sahagun and another person were shot ten minutes later in the area of Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road, near the La Mirada golf course.

Sahagun was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The other victim in that shooting sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects were described only as a man and woman in a green Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle was discovered in Whittier's Mayberry Park, located about 3 miles northwest of Biola University.

Meanwhile, authorities were investigating a shooting at a Budget Inn in the 13400 block of Firestone Boulevard in Santa Fe Springs. A man and a woman were transported to UCI Medical center in unknown conditions after being shot at that location.

Investigators did not say whether the incident at the hotel was connected to the shooting spree in the Gateway Cities.

Authorities said another shooting, on the Carmenita Road overpass at the 5 Freeway, was related to the one at the Budget Inn. No other details were immediately disclosed.
