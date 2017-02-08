NEWS

Shooting suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in South LA

A police chase of a shooting suspect ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A shooting suspect was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles during a high-speed chase through downtown and South Los Angeles.

The suspect in a white two-door Mercedes with paper plates was believed to be wanted in connection with a shooting.

Police chased him in the downtown Los Angeles area. Police say the suspect fired shots at officers near 9th and Figueroa streets. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Officers followed the driver as he fled at high speeds over surface streets and then onto the southbound 110 Freeway. He exited at Florence, continuing at a high rate of speed before he hit more than one vehicle on surface streets.

Police were chasing a suspect in a white Mercedes through South Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.



After the collisions, the driver stopped and officers were able to take him into custody.

One of the cars he smashed into overturned on its side, leaving a female driver trapped inside. A group of officers were able to push the vehicle up enough to pull out the woman. She appeared to suffered head injuries, but was able to walk away from the scene with assistance.

