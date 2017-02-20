VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --A 10-year-old Adelanto girl and her 12-year-old brother were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Victorville.
The wreck was reported Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road.
San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said a 1996 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Mojave Drive, approaching the Amethyst Road intersection. Around the same time, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Amethyst Road and attempted to take a left turn onto Mojave Drive, in front of the path of the Taurus.
The front of the Taurus collided with the driver's side of the Elantra when both vehicles attempted to cross the intersection, investigators said.
The Elantra had five occupants: the driver, 35-year-old Pedro Basua; 38-year-old Gloria Basua; 10-year-old Teresa Basua; 12-year-old Pedro Basua Jr.; and an unnamed 11-year-old juvenile.
Teresa and Pedro Basua Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene. The 11-year-old juvenile and the two adults were transported to an area hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.
The Taurus had three occupants: the driver, 18-year-old Jeremy Cannon of Adelanto; 18-year-old Katelyn Garrett of Victorville; and 18-year-old Marco Amparo of Adelanto.
Cannon and Amparo were transported to an area hospital to be treated for moderate to minor injuries. Garrett was picked up at the scene by family members.
Sheriff's officials said investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.
Gloria Basua's sister-in-law started a GoFundMe account for the family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-pedrojr-teresa-basua.
The crash was under investigation by the Victorville Police Major Accident Investigation Team. If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact authorities at (760) 241-2911.