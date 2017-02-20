  • BREAKING NEWS Slain Whittier police officer's body escorted to coroner's office - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Adelanto siblings, 10 and 12 years old, killed in Victorville crash

Teresa Basua, 10, and Pedro Basua Jr., 12, are seen in photos provided their family. (Photos courtesy Basua family)

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 10-year-old Adelanto girl and her 12-year-old brother were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Victorville.

The wreck was reported Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said a 1996 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Mojave Drive, approaching the Amethyst Road intersection. Around the same time, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Amethyst Road and attempted to take a left turn onto Mojave Drive, in front of the path of the Taurus.

The front of the Taurus collided with the driver's side of the Elantra when both vehicles attempted to cross the intersection, investigators said.

The Elantra had five occupants: the driver, 35-year-old Pedro Basua; 38-year-old Gloria Basua; 10-year-old Teresa Basua; 12-year-old Pedro Basua Jr.; and an unnamed 11-year-old juvenile.

Teresa and Pedro Basua Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene. The 11-year-old juvenile and the two adults were transported to an area hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

The Taurus had three occupants: the driver, 18-year-old Jeremy Cannon of Adelanto; 18-year-old Katelyn Garrett of Victorville; and 18-year-old Marco Amparo of Adelanto.

Cannon and Amparo were transported to an area hospital to be treated for moderate to minor injuries. Garrett was picked up at the scene by family members.

Sheriff's officials said investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

Gloria Basua's sister-in-law started a GoFundMe account for the family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-pedrojr-teresa-basua.

The crash was under investigation by the Victorville Police Major Accident Investigation Team. If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact authorities at (760) 241-2911.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentcar crashchildrenVictorvilleSan Bernardino CountyAdelanto
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Whittier police officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
VP Pence 'disappointed' Flynn misled him on Russia
More News
Top Stories
Whittier police officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Los Angeles is world's most congested city, study finds
1 lane back open near Studio City sinkhole as repairs continue
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Oscar ceremony prompts road closures in Hollywood
Another winter storm brings light rain to Southland
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Show More
Fatal crash backs up traffic on SR-22 in Westminster
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
9 people injured after fire breaks out at hotel in Baldwin Park
Santa Ana boy thanks officers who pulled him from rushing water
2 women killed, toddler wounded in Covina shooting; man arrested
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos