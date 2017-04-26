Sketch of suspect who tried to lure 2 young girls at Covina park released

Authorities released a sketch of a suspect they said attempted to lure two young girls into his car at a park in Covina.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident began at Charter Oak Park near the baseball fields at about 6 p.m. on April 18.Two 10-year-old girls noticed a man, who was standing near other adults, staring at them so they went to the other side of the park to play, according to deputies.Officials said the man entered his silver or charcoal gray car, described as a newer four-door model Honda or Toyota with tinted windows and chrome door handles, and left the area.The sheriff's department said the suspect returned about 15 minutes later and parked his car near the two girls.The man got out of the car and approached the girls, but was separated from them by a chain-link fence, according to authorities.The suspect told the girls to, "Get in the car," and after the children ignored him, deputies said he became more aggressive and told them to get in the car again.The sheriff's department said the girls ran away and told one of their mothers what happened.Deputies said the suspect sped off heading east on Tudor Street toward Bonnie Cove Avenue after the mother looked over at him.About 15 minutes after the incident, authorities said they received a report of a man exposing himself in a vehicle just a few blocks away. Officials said the description of the suspect's vehicle was the same in both incidents.The suspect was described by deputies as a white man, about 30 to 40 years of age, with light green eyes, shoulder-length wavy brown hair and lips that were very pink, but believed to be his natural lip color.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station at (909) 450-2700.