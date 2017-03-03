DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --The funeral for fallen Whittier Officer Keith Boyer, who was gunned down in the line of duty, will be held Friday morning.
A flag was draped over his casket Thursday night as it was loaded into the back of a hearse. It was a chance for the community to pay their respects to Boyer during a public viewing.
"The Whittier PD is part of the Whittier family. It just hits home so hard to lose someone," Mike McLean said.
Following a private viewing for friends and family, hundreds lined up and filed through the chapel to say goodbye.
"Officers from New York, from Chicago, from Texas, Oregon. They'll literally come from all over the United States," Officer John Scoggins said.
Boyer was shot and killed on Feb. 20 while responding to a traffic accident. The man suspected of killing him is a known gang member and had just been released on parole.
The 27-year veteran of the force was the first Whittier officer killed in the line of duty in more than 40 years.
Watch LIVE coverage of Boyer's funeral starting at 9 a.m. on ABC7.