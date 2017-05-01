  • BREAKING NEWS ABC7 extended coverage of May Day rallies, marches in LA - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Small brush fire burns in Hollywood Hills

EMBED </>More News Videos

A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills Monday, prompting a large emergency response to the area. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area Monday, prompting a large emergency response to the neighborhood.

The blaze was first reported around 11:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Monte Cielo Ct., west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and south of Mulholland Drive.

The flames burned approximately 2 acres and was moving uphill. By noon, most of the flames were out and only smoke appeared to remain.

It was not known if any structures were threatened, though the flames did appear to edge close to at least one home. No evacuations were ordered.

Both Beverly Hills and Los Angeles City firefighters were working together to extinguish the blaze.

Police shut down traffic on Coldwater Canyon Avenue from Heather to Beverly Road/Rexford Drive due to the firefight. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
