Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills

A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills and threatened two homes. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area Monday, prompting a large emergency response to the neighborhood.

The blaze was first reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Monte Cielo Ct., west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and south of Mulholland Drive.

The flames burned approximately 1 acre as they moved uphill. By noon, most of the flames were out and only smoke appeared to remain.

Two homes were threatened, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from causing damage to the homes.

Firefighters from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County worked together to extinguish the blaze and commended homeowners for keeping hillside brush in check.

"They had the weed abatement trimmed down quite a bit and that helped out, but a lot of it is still there and it's dead," David Ortiz with the Los Angeles Fired Department explained.

Fire officials said crews and homeowners were lucky the wind was not as strong as last week.

"Had this been Thursday or Friday we might have been telling a different story with homes lost," Ortiz said.
