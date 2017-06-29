CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters battled a small brush fire in a remote area of Calabasas Thursday afternoon.
The blaze started around 3 p.m. near Malibu Canyon and Mulholland Drive. It was reported to be around 2 acres and was spreading at a moderate speed with only slight winds in the area.
No structures were threatened. About 198 firefighters were at the scene to control the blaze.
The fire is only a few miles from a 2-acre blaze near Topanga Canyon, just 2 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Heavy smoke from that blaze was visible for miles and wasn't far from a residential neighborhood.
