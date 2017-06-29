NEWS

Small fire burns through dry brush in Calabasas; no structures threatened

Firefighters worked to douse flames from a brush fire that broke out in a remote area of Calabasas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (KABC)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a small brush fire in a remote area of Calabasas Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started around 3 p.m. near Malibu Canyon and Mulholland Drive. It was reported to be around 2 acres and was spreading at a moderate speed with only slight winds in the area.

No structures were threatened. About 198 firefighters were at the scene to control the blaze.

The fire is only a few miles from a 2-acre blaze near Topanga Canyon, just 2 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Heavy smoke from that blaze was visible for miles and wasn't far from a residential neighborhood.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefirefighterslos angeles county fire departmentfireCalabasasLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brush fire burning on Malibu hillside
NEWS
Brush fire burning on Malibu hillside
Grandparents, cousins don't count as 'bona fide' relationships under new travel ban
CBO: 35-percent drop in Medicaid spending by 2036 under GOP health bill
White House defends Trump's tweets about TV host
More News
Top Stories
Brush fire burning on Malibu hillside
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire chars 700 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
3 killed after car slams into tree in Torrance
Show More
Man killed in Diamond Bar house fire; arson unit investigating
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Lawyers give final arguments in Fox exec's murder case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos