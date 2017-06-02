Small plane crashes in Banning; 2 occupants injured

A small plane crashed on a Banning roadway near the 10 Freeway on Friday, injuring the two occupants aboard the aircraft.Shortly before noon, Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of an aircraft down at John and Hargrave streets.The two occupants of the aircraft suffered moderate injuries. They were evaluated by paramedics on scene, then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.The California Highway Patrol shut down the eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Hargrave Street.The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.