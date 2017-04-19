Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses

Detectives were searching for a smash-and-grab burglar who hit seven Studio City businesses in one night.The man targeted the businesses along Ventura Boulevard after 1 a.m. on April 2, according to Los Angeles police.Surveillance cameras captured the suspect mule kicking the glass door to Reno's Pizzeria and Restaurant. After shattering the glass, the suspect was seen slamming the cash register on the ground until it broke open.Authorities said the suspect set his sights on a women's boutique shop where he swiped several purses. His third target was the Mane Fixation hair salon, according to police.Veronica Mattar, the co-owner of Mane Fixation, said the burglar shattered their door, but didn't take anything."I feel like he's been doing this for a while, it looks like, so I think he's going to get caught very soon," Mattar said.Investigators said the burglar stole about $4,000 from other businesses.Detectives urged anyone who could help them identify the suspect to call the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division at (818) 754-8300.