SoCal Jewish centers among dozens of spots receiving bomb threats in US

Two Jewish centers in Southern California received bomb threats around the same time, and they are among dozens that were received across the nation Monday. (KABC)

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two Jewish centers in Southern California received bomb threats around the same time, and they are among dozens that were received across the nation Monday.

One call came in around 4:40 p.m., bringing activities to the Westside Jewish Community Center in Los Angeles to a halt.

"Police directed us to evacuate the building, as we did, and our staff has been trained how to do that efficiently and quickly," said Brian Greene, executive direct of the center.

Around the same time, a bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center and School in Irvine, prompting the evacuation of about 1,000 people.

Similar threats targeting Jewish schools and centers have happened in at least a dozen states, including Florida, New York and New Jersey. Police have found nothing to substantiate the reports.

In Philadelphia, around 500 gravestones were vandalized over the weekend at a Jewish cemetery. The Anti-Defamation League said there have been more than 90 threats since the year began.

"It's anti-Semitic behavior. It's got to stop. We're asking the government officials to take this seriously and figure out what's happening," Greene said.

The Anti-Defamation League is asking the Trump administration to investigate the incidents.
