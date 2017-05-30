SoCal law enforcement warned of new gang threat targeting officers

Law enforcement agencies in Southern California are being warned to remain alert amid an unspecified threat by street gangs to target officers.The warning issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the agency's Homicide Bureau recently learned of "a potential threat by criminal street gangs against Southern California on-duty law enforcement officers."The warning from the LASD did not mention a specific gang or law enforcement agency or what triggered the threat. It is believed to be connected to an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, but officials have not specified which one."Law enforcement personnel should always exercise diligence and situational awareness," the department said. "The purpose of this bulletin is to reinforce the need for law enforcement officers to be continuously alert and active in assessing their surroundings."The warning was issued to law enforcement agencies two weeks ago, but is being made public now. No officers have been harmed since it was issued.