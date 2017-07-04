NEWS

SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks

PICO RIVERA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With some Southern California neighborhoods seeming like "war zones" this time of year, police are cracking down on illegal fireworks displays.

If you're illegally using fireworks, you're not just breaking the law, authorities warn. You may be endangering yourself and others.

"Year after year we tend to see more of it. In some areas, it almost looks like a war zone," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Alex Villanueva. "You have households next to each other and each one is competing to put on their own amateur fireworks show."

Authorities are taking steps to stop the problem.

The LASD is one of many agencies that has extra deputies on patrol looking out for people using fireworks.

In San Bernardino police have seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Authorities say when fireworks aren't in the hands of professionals, there's a serious risk of injury and even death.

Residents are urged to call police if they see anyone setting off illegal explosives.
