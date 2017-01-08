SoCal prepping for heavy rainstorm, possible flooding

With heavy rains heading to Southern California, fire crews are preparing to rescue people if necessary from the Los Angeles River.The Los Angeles Fire Department swift water rescue team already saved one person stuck in the reeds on the river in the Elysian Valley area on Sunday.There are many homeless who camp out on islands on the river or along its banks.Officials are warning them tonight to move out of the area of the river before the water possibly begins rising and the current grows stronger with Monday's expected rainstorm."The water level can rise deceptively quickly and can be a lot faster than it appears," said Eric French, with LAFD. "We want everyone to be safe with the rain tonight. Stay away from the waterways."Flash flood warnings are in effect for burn areas, like Duarte and Glendora, where K-rails and sandbags are already in place as a precaution against hillside flooding and mudslides.