El Cajon woman delivers neighbor's baby

A California woman not only delivered her neighbor's baby, but saved the infant who wasn't breathing. (WPVI)

EL CAJON, Calif. --
A Southern California woman not only delivered her neighbor's baby, but saved the infant who wasn't breathing.

Jordan Walker was outside her apartment in El Cajon on Thursday when a woman showed up frantic.

She said her daughter was having a baby and to call 911. Walker's boyfriend called 911 as she ran upstairs to help.

She found the mother in the bathtub and the baby was on its way out. Walker coached the woman through several more pushes.

Walker realized the baby wasn't breathing and the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck three times.

"We just took the umbilical cord off his neck and I held him upside down and I was patting his back. A minute later I started hearing him make some noise and started crying," Walker recalled.

Paramedics showed up a minute or two later.

Walker said she's a medical assistant, but has never had any training in child birth.

Thanks to her, baby Ezekial is doing just fine.
