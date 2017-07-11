Police arrested a youth soccer coach Monday for committing lewd acts on a former player when she was a teenager.According to a Thousand Oaks Police Department press release, detectives launched an investigation into Vincent Thomas, 47, after a woman claimed they had a sexual relationship when she was around 14 to 16 years old.Officials said Thomas was 37 at the time of the first offense. He has reportedly coached in the Ventura County area for 20 years.Authorities issued a search warrant at Thomas' home and arrested him. He is now being held on $100,000 bail.The Thousand Oaks Police Department is encouraging anyone with more information about Thomas to call Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229.