New LA Sheriff's Department unit targets social media threats

Analysts investigate potential threats on social media as part of a new unit launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (KABC)

By
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has set up a new unit to investigate terror threats online.

The special unit remains alert for any threats including incoming tips and threats aimed directly at Southern California

"In the room are analysts. They're researching information based on things that they're directed to look at by the sergeant to determine if there are things we need to respond or react to," said Lt. Leonard McCray, with the Emergency Operations Bureau.

The major challenge for the department is to separate real and unreal threats.

For more on the specialized unit, watch Carlos Granda's full report in the video player above.
