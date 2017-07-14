Source: 2nd man in custody connected to killings of 4 Pa. men

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. --A young man from Northeast Philadelphia has been taken into custody in relation to the killings of four men in Bucks County, a source tells WPVI-TV. This is the second man connected to the case.
It was not known why the man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.
This is the second man linked to the case. Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo of Bensalem has confessed to "participating in or committing" the killings, his attorney said.
A news conference with the Bucks County district attorney is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
DiNardo, an admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness, said he killed the four young men after he felt cheated or threatened during three transactions and then burned their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Thursday because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case against DiNardo, who was in custody.
DiNardo told authorities that a co-conspirator from Philadelphia was involved in three of the deaths, the person said.
The details were provided after one of DiNardo's lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to murdering the missing men, who included a Maryland college student, and had told investigators where their bodies were.
VICTIM PHOTOS:
DiNardo, 20, agreed to plead guilty to four first-degree murder counts, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators.
"I'm sorry," a shackled DiNardo said as he left the courthouse.