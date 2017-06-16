NEWS

South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police

A suspect fired shots at officers in South Los Angeles Thursday, June 15, 2017.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police officers engaged in a shootout with a suspect on the streets of South Los Angeles before he was finally taken into custody overnight.

The incident began about 7 p.m. Thursday in the area near the South Park Recreation Center around 49th and San Pedro streets.

Officers "were standing in front of a residence in that block, speaking with a citizen, when shots rang out from inside that residence directed toward officers," said LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery. "The officers returned fire and took positions of cover."

Additional resources, including SWAT officers, were called in and the neighborhood was locked down as officers searched the neighborhood for hours.

Shots were fired again several hours later.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. It was unclear if the suspect was injured in the gunfight.


Police said no officers were struck.

San Pedro near 49th Street remained closed Friday morning as authorities continued their investigation.
