A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was walking in a crosswalk Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 106th Street, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.According to investigators, the suspect was driving northbound in the No. 2 lane when the vehicle struck the woman in a marked crosswalk. The motorist did not stop after the crash.The victim, identified only as an approximately 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.No description was available of the driver, who fled northbound on Vermont in the vehicle.