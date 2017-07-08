NEWS

South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed while walking in crosswalk

An intersection was closed after a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Friday, July 7, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision while she was walking in a crosswalk Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 106th Street, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to investigators, the suspect was driving northbound in the No. 2 lane when the vehicle struck the woman in a marked crosswalk. The motorist did not stop after the crash.

The victim, identified only as an approximately 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description was available of the driver, who fled northbound on Vermont in the vehicle.
