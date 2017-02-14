South LA man, 92, in custody for alleged shotgun killing of woman in her 70s

A 92-year-old man in South Los Angeles is in custody after allegedly using a shotgun to kill a woman he lived with after a fight, police said.The incident happened Tuesday night near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say the man and woman, who live together, got into a fight that escalated into a homicide.The woman, described as the man's girlfriend or wife, was in her 70s.Police took the man and shotgun into custody.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.