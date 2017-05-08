South LA market clerk shot, killed during robbery

Police on Monday were searching for a clerk's killer after an exchange of gunfire erupted during a robbery at a market in South Los Angeles.LAPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 8 p.m. at Martinez Market in the 6500 block of S. Normandie Avenue, where they discovered a man dead.Police said the incident likely started as a robbery involving multiple suspects, who had their faces covered with hooded sweatshirts. When the victim, a clerk, tried to defend another employee, there was an exchange of gunfire between the clerk and suspects.The clerk was shot and killed at the scene, police said.According to the authorities, the victim appeared to have shot and wounded one of the suspects due to a trail of blood leaving the store and suddenly disappearing, indicating the suspects may have hopped onto a getaway car.It was unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident. Police were looking into surveillance video as an investigation in the deadly shooting continued.